Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge open up about their 'Boss' characters

Karan Singh Grover and Sagarika Ghatge are excited for the release of their upcoming web project, BOSS - Baap of Special Services by AltBalaji. This is Grover and Ghatge's debut on the digital platform and they are extremely thrilled about it. In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com, both actors spoke about their experiences along this journey, and about their better halves.

When asked about the initial stage and how the series happened, Karan Singh Grover said that it happened very fast and that he is extremely thrilled about it. Sagarika also had to something similar to share. She said that the director approached her and it happened quickly.

The series, Boss: Baap of Special Services, is about solving murder mysteries where Sagarika and Karan's characters solve cases in different ways but eventually come to the same conclusion while following different strategies, says Sagarika.

When Karan and Sagarika were asked whether it was taxing to play their characters since it had them deal with homicide cases, Karan said, "No. Not at all. It wasn't difficult to play my character. My character is quite a fun character and while he is having fun, he is also solving cases."

Sagarika said, "Not really. Being a detective has helped. It kind of gives you an eye for detail and makes your thought process go through various perceptions."

Sagarika Ghatge is known as the 'Chak De' girl, and when asked if playing a cop will help the audience see her in a new perspective, she said, "I hope so. But I am very happy to be called a Chak De girl. Chak De is a film which will always remain close to my heart and I feel fortunate that even today people remember me for this role," she assured us.

On the other hand, shooting for shows can be very hectic due to their round the clock schedule. How does Karan manage both Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Boss and the 'Boss' (Bipasha Basu) at home? "I don't have to manage Bipasha Basu. She is a very well managed person. And Kasautii, I try to make sure that I shoot till nine so that I can go back to work. I and Bipasha get to spend time at home only in the night and everything seems better when she is around me. After pack-up, we eat dinner together, watch something, meditate and sleep."

Every show has its own share of challenges; did Grover and Ghatge come across any while shooting for this series? "No. I didn't come across any challenges. To play every role and get it right is itself a challenge. I remember one scene in which I am riding a bike with Sagarika in front of me, handcuffed. That scene was really adventurous," affirms the Hate Story actor.

For Ghatge, the bike riding sequence was challenging. BOSS starts streaming from August 2, 2019, onwards on Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji.

