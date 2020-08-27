Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora share stunning pictures from their reunion

Reuniting wither BFFs after a long time, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a stunning picture with her friends. The Good Newwz actor posted to Instagram a glamorous picture wherein she is seen posing along with her girl gang. In the snap, Kapoor is seen posing like a boss with her girl gang Malaika Arora Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla.

The picture captures the girl group posing for the camera as they strike different poses. Along with the picture, the 'Udta Punjab' actor noted, "When worst comes to worst, squad comes first ." along with a red heart emoji. Kareena also noted in the caption that sister Karisma Kapoor is missing from the picture, and noted: "PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action."

Malaika Arora with Natasha Poonawalla/picture courtesy: Amruta Arora's Instagram account

Malaika Arora also shared a picture which will surely remind you of your squad! Take a look. Kareena Kapoor opted for a monochrome silk ethnic wear with statement jewellery for the outing. Her classy loafers did steal a lot of people's heart. Speaking of clothes, once again Malaika Arora took the fashion a notch higher with her striped culottes paired with a crisp shirt.

On the other hand, Natasha Poonawalla sported a casual t-shirt, paired with basic black culottes. Amirta Arora, like any other day, opted for an LBD.

Dressed in chic and classy outfits, the squad is back with a bang! After multiple video calls, hours of digital chitchats and small get together, the girls are once again back with their normal days of fun. As Karisma Kapoor missed all the fun, the squad made sure to make her a part of it by tagging her in the pictures.

Amruta Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla/picture courtesy: Amruta Arora's Instagram account

Also Read: Kareena on Saif Ali Khan: He's grown more empathetic, his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent

Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan will soon start the journey of being a new parent once again. The duo made it official earlier this month, leaving all the near and dear ones elated about the news.

On the professional front, she's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and trying to complete her pending projects. Takht will be her second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Speaking of Laal Singh Chaddha, the film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994). It was originally slated for a Christmas 2020 release but has now been pushed to 2021. The movie has taken actor-producer Aamir Khan and director Advait Chandan to Kolkata, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Amritsar so far.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a picture with her 'warriors' as she gears up for a shoot

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news