Kareena on Saif Ali Khan: He's grown more empathetic, his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shared important news about their family. The duo is all set to welcome parenthood for the second time, we people can't stop congratulating them. Ever since the news was announced, Kareena and Saif's family members are all elated about the new member entering their family.

Speaking about the pregnancy news, Kareena and Saif shared a joint statement, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support. [sic]"

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared how Saif Ali Khan has been keeping it up with the current pandemic situation. While Saif has time and again shared in the interview how Kareena and Taimur are keeping him busy all day long, this time, the mommy-to-be updated the fans a bit more about Saif and the family.

Sharing how isolation is the only key to a healthy family, Kareena Kapoor said, "He's like I need to stay in isolation because we need to help others. We have to stay positive about it. We can't moan about it. People are like '2020 is gone'. He says it's okay na. It's just a matter of a year. He's so calm and that has rubbed off on me also. He's also grown more emotional and empathetic. He shows it in different ways. Like, if I'm upset about something I read or heard, I'll just cry. Usually, he won't show it. But now his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying some time together. The actor celebrated his 50th birthday on August 16, 2020, and Kareena hosted a sweet family bash for her husband Saif Ali Khan. The actress, who made her Instagram debut on March 1, posted some sweet birthday memories on social media.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan has two releases in the near future—Amazon Prime series Dilli, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar which releases later this year and Bunty Aur Babli 2, for which the actor will resume shooting soon. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan is finishing her current commitments before she welcomes the second child.

