Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan's latest holiday pic from Paris

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are still on their vacation mode, and the actress' stylist shared a pretty picture on social media

Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor/Picture courtesy: Poonam Damania's Instagram account

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan still have a vacation on their mind, and the Pataudi family is working as well as chilling together overseas. Its been a while since we have seen Taimur in Mumbai. The little munchkin is miles away with momma Kareena and papa Saif in Paris. Post their holiday South African and London, and having fun in Switzerland, the fam is having a jam in Paris.

Kareena Kapoor's stylist Poonam Damania shared a perfect mother-son picture on her social media, with the caption "Love In Paris [sic]." While Taimur Ali Khan is seen doing the kid thing (making faces), mommy Kareena posed like there's no tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram Love in Paris âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂâÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Poonam Damania (@poonamdamania) onJan 10, 2019 at 3:15am PST

Junior Nawab was sporting a blue bomber jacket, with baby denim and ankle length boots, and Bebo opted for a brown fur jacket, paired with basic blue denim and black ankle boots. The actress completed her look with a pretty black sling bag.

This evening is Paris is a perfect way to end a day!

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose for a 'cool' picture on their Swiss Vacation

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates