Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan pose together as they cheer for their favourite football team

Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps sharing her candid pictures on Instagram that always make her fans happy. And when she shares pictures of her toddler, it's even better for them. And her recent Instagram post has him too. The mother and son struck a pose together as they cheered up for their favourite football team.

Have a look at her post right here:

In a recent interview with Film Companion, while talking about the issue of nepotism and Taimur, this is what the actress had to say, "I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life."

She added, "And it's not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way."

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are now all set to embrace parenthood again and they even released a statement that read- "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support." (sic)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot on October 16, 2012. Ever since the Refugee actress has made her debut on Instagram, she keeps sharing lovely moments with her hubby and toddler, both. The couple has acted together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Khan recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

