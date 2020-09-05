Kareena Kapoor Khan on Taimur: He has to find his own path, we are not going to help him in whatever way

The unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened up the pandora box about nepotism and groupism in Bollywood. Debates and discussions around the issue has been amplified by the fans, who believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities. Several celebrities have since then spoken about this issue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined the bandwagon. The actress also said that just because she is a star, it doesn't mean her son Taimur Ali Khan will also be one. Speaking to Film Companion, Kareena said, "I think everyone gets what they deserve in their lives, what is there in their destiny. Yeh nahi hai ki Taimur Ali Khan is going to become the biggest star in this country. He’s not. He’s probably the most photographed child in this country, for whatever reason, I have no clue.

Talking about her son's future, she said, "I will also wish for my son that he be self-sufficient and self-reliant. I am like you do what you want to do in life. You want to be a chef somewhere, a pilot, whatever you want to do. I want him to fly and be happy in his life. And it’s not necessary that because he has successful parents, he will be successful. His journey is going to start when he wants to start. He has to find his own path. His parents are not going to help him in whatever way".

The actress also added that when she made her debut in Bollywood she was known as Karisma Kapoor’s sister in the beginning but had to make her own way in the industry. “So all this nepotism and futuristic predictions about my son becoming a star...we also don’t know his future,” she added.

This isn't the first time, Kareena has spoken about the raging debate on nepotism. A month back, in an interview, Bebo had shared how she has seen the downfall of star kids who couldn't survive in the industry, and how the actress' struggle for 21 years has made what she is today! She stated, "21 years of working would not have happened with just nepotism. It is not possible. I can take a long list out of superstars' children for whom it's not been able to happen for them that way."

Kareena Kapoor Khan further added, "It might sound weird but probably my struggle is there. My struggle is there, but it isn't as interesting as somebody who comes with just Rs 10 in his pocket on a train. Yeah, it's not been that and I can't be apologetic about it."

The actress also emphasised on the fact that the audience has made them what they are today. "The audience has made us, no one else has made us. Same people pointing fingers are the ones who have made these nepotistic stars right? Aap jaa re ho na film dekhne? Mat jao. Nobody has forced you. So I don't understand it. I find this whole discussion is completely weird. The idea is that today so many of our biggest stars who you have chosen whether it is Akshay Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan or Ayushmann Khurrana or Rajkummar Rao, they are all outsiders. They are successful actors because they have worked hard. We have also worked very hard. Whether it is Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor, we have also worked hard. You are watching us and enjoying our films. So, it's the audience that makes or breaks us."

In other news, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second baby in the world. The couple confirmed the reports of Kareena's pregnancy and released a statement on the same. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan congratulated the couple.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara.

