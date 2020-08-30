Saif Ali Khan on Taimur being in spotlight: It makes me tense, he has never enjoyed being photographed

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's three-year-old toddler, Taimur Ali Khan, is social media's darling. Ever since his pictures have splashed online, the toddler has become everyone's favourite, be it fans or the paparazzi. We have even seen videos on Instagram where Taimur can be seen cheerfully blabbering to the media. Netizens love to see Taimur enjoying his horse rides, playing football, basketball and learning new skills with his cute little hammer.

However, there have been times when both parents have, under strict supervision, ensured the flashbulbs do not go overboard and snatch away their privacy. Time and again, Taimur's parents, particularly Saif has expressed concern over the kid's growing popularity. The actor repeated the concerns in an interview with Neha Dhupia on JioSaavn's #NoFilterNeha Season 5. The Kurbaan actor said that Taimur has realised that there will be cameras in certain places. Saif said, "Ya, I think he’s realised that there will be cameras in certain places. He has never enjoyed being photographed particularly, even by us at home. But he understands, I mean, he smiles and waves and he likes camera flashes but it’s just something he’s always seen so he doesn’t think about it."

He continued, "It’s funny, like this house that we live in, is really cluttered. It has things lying around, paintings and books and things and a lot of people said you’ll have to clear this up, you know, lots of glasses on a low shelf. My mother and a few other people said it’s all gotta move when the kid’s running around. And we didn’t get around to moving it ever and he’s just made his way around it, he’s never broken a thing. I’m just saying what you grow up with you just become used to".

Also Read: Taimur Ali Khan Wishes Everyone A Happy Ganesh Chaturthi With His Cute 'Lego Ganpati'

Wondering how people could be so interested in his three-year-old son, the Omkara actor said, "I mean, it makes me a little tense, he gets that vibe and then when they would chase him to school, you worry, I mean, there’s too much attention sometimes. It’s sad, you know, people don’t let you be like a normal kid in Bombay. This star kid is a tag that just falls on you, whether you like it or not and in fact, the answer is you don’t want it but what can you do".

"So, they are serving a purpose, someone says don’t stop them, they’re doing their job, they are also getting paid, you know it’s a lockdown situation so in India, there’s that complicated thing and an American would be like – hey, can you please not stalk my house. But here I’m like I understand you’re getting paid and I don’t want to stop you getting rozi-roti. So, it’s like that, you don’t know how to react. I think when you resist it, it becomes a situation, when you hide from them, or run around with your hat pulled low, but if you just give them that picture, just give a smile and just move on. So, the important thing is to tell Taimur – you must be polite and it’s no big deal and I think he’s learnt that," he added.

In the same interview, the actor also narrated an incident about how during the making of Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, the actor was asked to do a nude scene, and how he could have been the first actor to show his behind in films and why he decided to go against it.

In other news, Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome their second baby in the world. The couple confirmed the reports of Kareena's pregnancy and released a statement on the same. Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor and Saif's sister Soha Ali Khan congratulated the couple.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, Dil Bechara.

Also Read: Kareena On Saif Ali Khan: He's Grown More Empathetic, His Emotional Quotient Has Increased By 50 Per Cent

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news