Kareena Kapoor Khan on Rishi Kapoor's demise: It has been a terrible tragedy
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about the unfortunate demise of Rishi Kapoor earlier this year in April, his honesty and candid nature, and how Saif Ali Khan misses him even more than she does.
Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of Hindi Cinema whose illustrious career spanned over five glorious decades. He made his debut in 1970 with Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker and won the National Award for the same. He was the new lover-boy of the celluloid after the monstrous success of Bobby in 1973.
On April 30, he passed away after a two-year battle with leukaemia and left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. Talking about his unfortunate demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently talked to Filmfare and spoke how it was a terrible tragedy. She said, "It's been a terrible tragedy. Like me Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he'd tell you so."
She added, "If he hated your performance, he'd say he didn't like it. Saif misses him a lot more because he connected with him on another level. They believed they were similar actors. Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to work with him."
Apart from being a brutally honest man who never believed in mincing words, he was an actor of all the seasons and all the genres. After being a romantic hero for nearly 25 years, it was at the beginning of the millennium that he began to get roles that were both unique and unconventional. It was now time to tap inside the actor who was till now a shining star.
With films like Do Dooni Chaar, Luck By Chance, Agneepath, and Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor proved he was an actor who could pull off any role with effortlessness and enigma.
Coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away on April 30, 2020, was cremated at Chandanwadi crematorium on Thursday, late afternoon. His mortal remains were taken directly to a crematorium near the hospital where he was admitted. (All pictures courtesy/Ashish Raje, Bipin Kokate, Shadab Khan and Yogen Shah)
In picture: Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt outside Chandanwadi crematorium.
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H.N Reliance hospital in Mumbai. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.
In picture: Ranbir Kapoor outside Chandanwadi crematorium.
Mumbai Police had reportedly requested the actor's family not to take his mortal remains home owing to the lockdown.
Bollywood actors and close relatives of the late actor attended the funeral after they were granted permission by Mumbai Police through passes. All family members and friends who were at the funeral turned out wearing masks and gloves, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
From the son of the iconic Raj Kapoor to the romantic hero of the seventies to the father of new-age star Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor had a magnetic personality. He lived a life in a way that lives up to the title of his autobiography, "Khullam Khulla".
In picture: Alia Bhatt at the last rites of Rishi Kapoor.
Rishi Kapoor was the second child of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj. He was born on September 4, 1952.
In picture: Rishi Kapoor's niece and Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were also present for the funeral of the star.
Little Rishi, lovingly called as Chintu was just three when he faced the camera for the first time, in the iconic rain song "Pyar hua iqrar hua" of the film "Shree 420" in 1955, featuring his father Raj Kapoor with Nargis. During his last interview with IANS, when asked if he remembered the shoot, Rishi replied: "Nah! I hold hands with the other two boys and walked. Baaki kahan yaad rahega, bahot chhota tha main."
In picture: Saif Ali Khan at Rishi Kapoor's funeral.
Mera Naam Joker, which released in 1970, marked Rishi Kapoor's debut as a young boy, as the younger version of the protagonist clown Raju, essayed by his father Raj Kapoor. He bagged the National Award as Best Child Artist.
In picture: Abhishek Bachchan at Rishi Kapoor's funeral.
Rishi Kapoor made his debut as a Bollywood hero in Bobby in the year 1973. The film was a teenage love story that also featured Dimple Kapadia. The film and its songs were superhits.
In picture: Rishi Kapoor's nephew Armaan Jain (son of Rima Jain) clicked outside Chandanwadi crematorium.
In 1980, Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Singh, his frequent co-star. Also, the year saw his biggest film Karz, a milestone in his career that cemented his image as a romantic hero, with superhit songs like Dard-e-dil and Om Shanti Om.
In picture: Director Ayan Mukerji, also a close friend of Ranbir Kapoor, paid his last respects.
In 1988, while Indian cinema lost its ultimate showman Raj Kapoor, Rishi lost more than his father. He lost his mentor and his favourite film director. Rishi was starring in Raj Kapoor's film Henna back then and the film was later completed by Rishi's older brother Randhir Kapoor in 1991.
In picture: Rishi Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor outside the hospital.
In 1999, Rishi Kapoor turned director for the first and last time with Aa Ab Laut Chalen, starring Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna and Suman Ranganathan.
In picture: Kunal Kapoor (son of the late actors Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal) with son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor.
In 2010, Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade, he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, sharing vintage photos and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
In picture: Business tycoon Anil Ambani, whose wife Tina Munim Ambani shared screen space in Rishi Kapoor-starrer Karz, too paid his last respects.
In 2012, Rishi Kapoor, mostly known for his lover boy roles in his heyday, turned villain as Rauf Lala in Agneepath. The performance remains one of his best till date.
In picture: Rima Jain, Rishi Kapoor's sister, along with Alia Bhatt clicked outside the crematorium.
He repeated villainy again the next year in D-Day. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who directed both of them in D-Day, took to his Twitter account to recount the experience he had working with this legendary star. Sharing an anecdote on Twitter, Advani wrote - "No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I'm sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say "boy... make me one more drink!" (sic)
In picture: Randhir Kapoor with daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.
In 2016, Rishi Kapoor's role of a merry-spirited grandpa obsessed with Mandakini of Ram Teri Ganga Maili in the film Kapoor and Sons was a comic delight.
In picture: Rohit Dhawan too attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral.
In 2017, Rishi Kapoor penned his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored'. True to his nature, the writer Rishi unveiled unadulterated emotions and poured his heart out in the book.
In picture: Filmmaker Rahul Rawail too paid his respects to the veteran Bollywood star.
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and he flew off to New York for a year's treatment. Incidentally on October 1, 2018, Rishi's mother, Krishna Raj passed away. For fans, the year was special because Rishi Kapoor united with Amitabh Bachchan for what would be their last time in 102 Not Out. In the comedy-drama, Rishi played the 75-year-old son of a man who is 102.
Pictured: An ambulance decorated with flowers, that took the mortal remains of the veteran actor for the last rites.
In 2019, Rishi Kapoor's last release, The Body, opened on November 13. The film co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala fared below expectations.
Pictured: Police personnel outside Sir H.N Reliance foundation hospital where Rishi Kapoor was admitted and breathed his last.
As he passed away on Thursday morning, his family released an official statement, especially mentioning that - "The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he (Rishi Kapoor) kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."
In picture: Crowd gathered outside HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in hopes to get a last glimpse of the veteran star.
Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. He is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir.
In picture: Mumbai police had blocked the road opposite the hospital.
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni lives in Delhi and had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai. With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, she travelled via private jet from Delhi to Mumbai. Unfortunately, she couldn't make it to the last rites.
In picture: Pandits outside Chandanwadi crematorium for Rishi Kapoor's funeral.
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajiv Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Anil Ambani and other close friends and family members attended Rishi Kapoor's last rites held in Mumbai on April 30, 2020.
