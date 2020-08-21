Kareena Kapoor Khan on Rishi Kapoor's demise: It has been a terrible tragedy

Rishi Kapoor was one of the finest actors of Hindi Cinema whose illustrious career spanned over five glorious decades. He made his debut in 1970 with Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker and won the National Award for the same. He was the new lover-boy of the celluloid after the monstrous success of Bobby in 1973.

On April 30, he passed away after a two-year battle with leukaemia and left behind a legacy that can never be forgotten. Talking about his unfortunate demise, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently talked to Filmfare and spoke how it was a terrible tragedy. She said, "It's been a terrible tragedy. Like me Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he'd tell you so."

She added, "If he hated your performance, he'd say he didn't like it. Saif misses him a lot more because he connected with him on another level. They believed they were similar actors. Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to work with him."

Apart from being a brutally honest man who never believed in mincing words, he was an actor of all the seasons and all the genres. After being a romantic hero for nearly 25 years, it was at the beginning of the millennium that he began to get roles that were both unique and unconventional. It was now time to tap inside the actor who was till now a shining star.

With films like Do Dooni Chaar, Luck By Chance, Agneepath, and Kapoor & Sons, Rishi Kapoor proved he was an actor who could pull off any role with effortlessness and enigma.

Coming to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she recently completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

