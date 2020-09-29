Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Inaaya on her birthday with an adorable picture of her and Taimur
As Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu celebrates her birthday today on September 29, Kareena Kapoor Khan takes to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of the toddler.
September 29 is a very special day for Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan as this is the day when they embraced parenthood in 2017. They welcomed Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in their family and today, she celebrates her third birthday.
And on this special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her and Taimur Ali Khan to wish her on her third birthday. In the picture, the toddler could be seen reading a book as Taimur also peeped into it, have a look right here:
Kareena had embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, and now is all set to welcome it again as she becomes a mother in 2021. The actress recently turned 40 on September 21 and took to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white picture of herself and penned a lovely and adorable note that would surely make her fans happy and excited. She has plans to sit back and love, laugh, forget, forgive, and much more.
Khan also completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.
-
On September 29, 2017, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu was born to Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. On the occasion of Children's Day 2017, the couple shared this picture as the first glimpse of their little one on social media. (All pictures/Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's Instagram accounts)
-
Just a few days after Inaaya's birth, mid-day had caught up with Kunal Kemmu to ask about his experience as he entered parenthood. It was Kunal who named her.
-
Talking about an 11-day old Inaaya, Kunal said, "She is just 11 days old and is sleeping for the most part of the day. She is a good kid and is very quiet. She does not cry at all. Touchwood. Her eyes are shut all the time, but she looks damn adorable when she opens her eyes. At first, I thought she looked like an alien, but then that's how most of the babies look."
-
Inaaya is a name that has an Arabic origin and the name means 'gift from God' or 'one to behold'. Revealing why the couple decided to name their first baby 'Inaaya Naumi', Kunal said, "Both me and Soha had our list of baby names and we decided to go ahead with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. We named her Inaaya Naumi as she was born on 'Naumi'."
-
There was immense curiosity behind Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's eye colour, given that neither mom Soha nor dad Kunal has grey eyes. However, his grandmother and grand-aunts do have light eyes and perhaps that's how Inaaya got her expressive pair.
-
When Inaaya turned 6 months old, Soha and Kunal celebrated her half birthday by cutting a half cake. On the occasion, Soha shared an interesting thing that she learnt from her daughter. Soha said, "Inaaya taught me not to stress. Kids are very resilient. They grow up and become their own individuals. They have their own personalities, so as much as you try to force your ways, they will rebel. You have to learn to be calm."
-
When Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's cousin Taimur Ali Khan had first come to visit his younger sister, he didn't react much after seeing her. Kunal Kemmu had narrated the incident in 2017, saying, "Her cousin Taimur had been over to meet her, but he didn't give any particular reaction. In fact, we didn't expect either as he is a baby too. He either laughs or cries after meeting people. But Taimur enjoys whenever I pick him up and play with him."
-
As Inaaya Naumi turns 3, we look back at some candid pictures of the little one!
Sharmila Tagore, Inaaya Naumi's maternal grandmother, poses with her granddaughter for a picture
-
Inaaya Naumi sitting in her daddy's lap, learning to play the guitar.
-
Soha Ali Khan, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in one frame.
-
For the unversed, Kunal Kemmu was in a live-in relationship with Soha Ali Khan, the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, since May 2013. They got engaged in July 2014 and tied the knot in January 2015. The pair have worked together in films like '99', 'Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge' and 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho'.
-
In 2018, Inaaya Naumi celebrated her first Raksha Bandhan. She tied a rakhi to her cousins Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. This picture was taken on the occasion.
-
This one's from the family's recent Maldivian vacation. The little cousins can be seen enjoying their painting session. While Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan, like true water babies, enjoyed the beaches, the couples made sure their kids too had a great time there.
-
Well, how can we miss Inaaya's pictures in her pram in this list? She used to often (almost every alternate day) be spotted near her house, taking a stroll with her nanny. She has now become familiar with the paparazzi too!
-
Kunal Kemmu shared this photo during Ganesh festival this year and wrote alongside: Ganpati Bappa moriya!! Wishing all of you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi Love Luck Happiness and Health to you and your loved ones.
-
Super cool father-daughter duo! Kunal shared this picture and wrote alongside: A chip of the old block #keepingitcool
-
Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's seesaw time! Kunal shared this picture and wrote alongside: Love and happiness
-
On International Yoga Day, Kunal shared this picture of his mother, father and daughter and captioned it: Learning yoga from her grandmother under the watchful guidance of her grandfather
-
Soha Ali Khan shared this cute snap of her darling daughter on Independence Day and wrote a thoughtful caption alongside: The children are our future. Let's work towards a happier, safer, and more equitable one for them. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind. #happyindepenceday #jaihind
-
Little Inaaya is seen here with her soft toys! During the lockdown, Soha Ali Khan shared this photo of her daughter having a house party with her teddy bears!
-
Just before Yoga Day, Soha shared a video of Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya preparing for it. In the video, Kunal and Inaaya can be seen sitting on a mat as they practise yoga together. The highlight of the video is the mother-daughter duo chanting "Om" together. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the Golmaal actor wrote, "Preparing for world yoga day P.s: both of us were having a bad hair day [sic]".
-
This image is from the video shared by Kunal Kemmu of little Inaaya chanting the Gayatri Mantra. Kunal captioned the video as, "Here's to spreading light this Bhai Dooj #happybhaidooj [sic]"
-
Taimur Ali Khan seen enjoying his ice-cream as his cousin Inaaya drools over it with her mouth wide open. Soha's caption immediately triggered our nostalgia button. The caption read: "The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - even if that ice-cream isn't yours or especially if that ice-cream isn't yours!! [sic]"
-
We wish Inaaya Naumi a very happy birthday. May you shine brighter than the sun, little one!
