Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Inaaya on her birthday with an adorable picture of her and Taimur

September 29 is a very special day for Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan as this is the day when they embraced parenthood in 2017. They welcomed Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in their family and today, she celebrates her third birthday.

And on this special occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her and Taimur Ali Khan to wish her on her third birthday. In the picture, the toddler could be seen reading a book as Taimur also peeped into it, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday our beautiful Innaya â¤ï¸ðð A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onSep 28, 2020 at 10:34pm PDT

Kareena had embraced motherhood on December 20, 2016, and now is all set to welcome it again as she becomes a mother in 2021. The actress recently turned 40 on September 21 and took to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white picture of herself and penned a lovely and adorable note that would surely make her fans happy and excited. She has plans to sit back and love, laugh, forget, forgive, and much more.

Khan also completed two decades in Bollywood. She began her career with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000 and became a star as years passed by. She went on to do films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Hulchul, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal Returns, 3 idiots, Golmaal 3, Ra. One, Heroine, Singham Returns, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

She was also seen in films like Veere Di Wedding, Angrezi Medium, and Good Newwz. She's now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan's second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress. This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: See Post: Taimur And Inaaya's Independence Day Celebrations Are Too Cute To Be Missed!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news