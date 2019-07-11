Kartik Aaryan buys the same flat in Versova where he once lived as a paying guest

bollywood

Last seen in Luka Chuppi alongside Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan has quickly become one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. And now, the actor is reportedly the owner of a flat in Versova, Mumbai.

According to a report in DNA, Kartik Aaryan has bought the same flat in Versova, Andheri, where he once lived as a paying guest during his struggling days. Kartik Aaryant had moved from his home in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, to Mumbai to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor. Apparently, Kartik shared the flat with a few other guys while he was living there as a paying guest.

According to documents accessed by the newspaper, Kartik paid Rs 1.60 crore for the apartment in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sq ft (total 551 sq ft) and is on the fifth floor of the building. Kartik Aaryan signed off on this deal in the second half of May and paid Rs 9.60 lakh as stamp duty. The documents also mention his mother, Mala Tiwari's, name and mention his hometown Gwalior as their home address.

Apart from Kartik Aaryan, another celeb who recently bought a flat in Versova was Tamannaah Bhatia. Known for films like Baahubali and the recently released Khamoshi, the actress has apparently bought a flat at Rs 80,778 per sq ft. The amount is more than two times the ongoing rate of the area.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in BR Films' Pati Patni Aur Woh, followed by Imtiaz Ali's untitled romantic drama, which is scheduled for release next year. According to reports, Kartik has also bagged the sequel of Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiya 2. There has also been tattle about Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan being more than just co-stars of Imtiaz Ali's next film, tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2.

