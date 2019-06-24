Tamannaah Bhatia buys a flat at more than double price in Versova

bollywood

Baahubali fame actress Tamannaah Bhatia has apparently bought an expensive flat at Versova, Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia. Pic/Yogen Shah

Tamannaah Bhatia, who is known for films like Baahubali and recently released Khamoshi, has apparently bought a flat in Mumbai's Versova area at Rs 80,778 per sqft. The amount is more than two times the ongoing rate of the area.

In a report published by DNA, she has bought the apartment from builder Sameer Bhojwani. According to brokers, hardly 500 metres away from this building, the rate in an upcoming building is Rs 35,000-40,000 per sqft.

The report further states that the deal that was signed last month and documents of which this newspaper has accessed show the ready-reckoner rate for the apartment is Rs 4.56 crore she even paid Rs 99.60 lakh as stamp duty for the registration of the flat. The flat she bought is located on the 14th floor of the 22-floor building named Bayview located at Juhu-Versova Link road. She also has got two car parks.

The report also quoted a real estate broker from Bandra, aware about the deal, this building commands a premium for two reasons, "The building is 22 storeys high, and it offers sea view from every side of the apartment. Secondly, the actor can have interiors the way she wants in the house," he said. The broker further pointed out that the actor will shell out further Rs 2 crore or more for carrying out interiors in the flats. Which means, the expense will further go up.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in director Chakri Toleti's thriller, Khamoshi, which also starred Prabhudeva and Bhumika Chawla. She made her screen debut at the age of 15 in Bollywood before becoming a popular star in the south Indian industry.

