Kartik Aaryan refuses a film with Disha Patani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Rumour has it that Kartik Aaryan denied doing a romantic film with Disha Patani because he wanted to do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are in the race for this film for the female lead

Kartik Aaryan and Disha Patani. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ Kartik and Disha's Instagram account.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's success, there is no looking back for Kartik Aaryan! This film changed the actor's career, and he went on to sign projects with industry bigwigs. The actor, who is currently shooting for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, has turned down a film with Disha Patani, claims Pinkvilla.

According to the entertainment portal, Kartik Aaryan has been signed for the sequel of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's blockbuster film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa. On the other hand, Kartik was also offered a romantic film alongside Disha Patani. Pinkvilla has stated that he refused to do this film as he is keen on doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, there's no bad blood as the film with Disha was being helmed by Anees Bazmee and Aaryan was signed for the film. Interestingly, the psychological thriller is also being helmed by Bazmee and therefore the filmmaker has decided to keep the romantic film on hold, at least, for now.

A source close to the development told the entertainment website, "Kartik was signed on to do a film with Anees Bazmee. It was a college romance which had him opposite Disha Patani. The plan was to go on the floors in the last quarter of 2019 but now, Dostana 2 begins in October and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to roll out around January 2020. In that case, since Bhool Bhulaiyaa is also being directed by Anees Bazmee. So both the filmmaker and the actor decided that they would rather do this film and give the college romance a miss. At least for now."

On the other hand, talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, there's a race for the female lead. Talks are that Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the top contenders. A source informed Pinkvilla about the same: "The makers T-Series along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde want a younger cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and right now, the script is being finalised. They have a few options in mind. It will mostly be a pick between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Both of them have positioned themselves really well and now, it depends on who can schedule their dates for the film."

Kartik Aaryan has worked with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of Love Aaj Kal, while he and Janhvi will be seen playing siblings in Dostana 2. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan; the movie will release in 2020. Janhvi Kapoor also has quite a few projects in the pipeline such as India's first-ever woman IAF officer Gunjan Saxena's biopic, Kargil Girl, and Roohi Afza, a horror-comedy.

