Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Who will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is in the works and fans are excited to know who will be roped in to act in it. While Kartik Aaryan has already bagged the movie, the question remains, who among Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite him.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the makers of the movie will pick for the female lead from Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, "The makers T-Series along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde want a younger cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and right now, the script is being finalised. They have a few options in mind. It will mostly be a pick between Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Both of them have positioned themselves really well and now, it depends on who can schedule their dates for the film."

Just like the original, the sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya will also have a strong female lead. The source added, "It's a fresh story which will have no connection to part one. The lead actress' part is a really challenging one and the makers want someone who can not only act but also look really good opposite Kartik. Once the script is finalised, they will start approaching actresses."

Kartik Aaryan will already have worked with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of Love Aaj Kal, while he and Janhvi will be seen playing siblings in Dostana 2. Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, will also be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan; the movie will release in 2020. Janhvi Kapoor also has quite a few projects in the pipeline such as India's first-ever woman IAF officer Gunjan Saxena's biopic, Kargil Girl, and Roohi Afza, a horror-comedy.

