Kartik Aaryan's Kaanchi co-star Mishti Chakraborty reacts to death hoax on social media

Now, the latest actor to fall victim to a death hoax is Mishti Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan's co-star in Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. The actress on social media rubbished the rumours of her death due to kidney failure.

Reacting to the news she wrote, "According to few #mediareports i died today. by god’s #grace iam hale and hearty and have a long way to go guys [sic]" She posted a picture, take a look:

Mishti made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress opposite Kartik Aaryan in Subhash Ghai's 2014 release, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. She essayed the title role in the film. She had featured in a special appearance dance number in the 2013 release Main Krishna Hoon before that.

Mishti was also seen in films such as Great Grand Masti (2016), Begum Jaan (2017) and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019), besides Bengali and Telugu projects, and music videos.

