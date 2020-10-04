Search

Kartik Aaryan's Kaanchi co-star Mishti Chakraborty reacts to death hoax on social media

Updated: 04 October, 2020 10:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Social media was abuzz about the news of actress Mishti Chakbraborty's death news on Friday night.

Mishti Chakraborty
Mishti Chakraborty

Now, the latest actor to fall victim to a death hoax is Mishti Chakraborty, Kartik Aaryan's co-star in Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. The actress on social media rubbished the rumours of her death due to kidney failure. 

Reacting to the news she wrote, "According to few #mediareports i died today. by god’s #grace iam hale and hearty and have a long way to go guys [sic]" She posted a picture, take a look:

Mishti made her Bollywood debut as a lead actress opposite Kartik Aaryan in Subhash Ghai's 2014 release, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. She essayed the title role in the film. She had featured in a special appearance dance number in the 2013 release Main Krishna Hoon before that.

Mishti was also seen in films such as Great Grand Masti (2016), Begum Jaan (2017) and Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (2019), besides Bengali and Telugu projects, and music videos.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 04 October, 2020 09:11 IST

Tags

bollywood newsEntertainment News

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK