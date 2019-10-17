Karva Chauth: Arjun Bijlani, Sharad Malhotra speak about its significance

The festival Karva Chauth will be celebrated on October 17, 2019. The television stars also offer fast and pray for their respective partners' well-being. Now, the male actors have spoken about its significance and why the festival is celebrated.

Sharad Malhotra: This year is my first Karva Chauth I am very excited and we are going Kolkata to celebrate it with my family. My better half Ripci is also very excited as this will be the first time she will be celebrating Karva Chauth in our family. For us, that is indeed a big celebration as a couple. I am sure Ripci must be planning a lot for the D day.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I have asked for an early pack up on Karwa Chauth... I'll get up early and when Preeti will have sargi I'll accompany her for that. Then, I will go for the shoot. We'll do the rituals in the evening and I have decided to cook a special dinner for her this time provided I reach home on time. Well as we all know wives fast for their husbands for their healthy and long life, honestly, I always tell Preeti that why should she fast for me she can just do the pooja but she likes to fast, do all the rituals. I feel such festivals keep our customs and traditions alive but they should not be forced upon on anyone.

Rohitashv Gour: Yes, these festivals have significance as we respect each other in the presence of nature that is the moon. Like we celebrate father's day, mother's day, Karva Chauth is celebrated for husbands where the wife sees her husband through the moon's eyes through the 'chalni' as described in our holy books. We both get all dressed and go to the terrace and in the presence of moon we do the rituals and that's a moment we share with each other.

Aniruddh Dave: This is my fourth Karva Chauth. My wife Shubhi has kept Karva Chauth once even before we got married. My wife is very particular about the rituals and festivals, she completes me in every sense of the world.

Arjun Bijlani: I have been married for many years and every year my wife keeps Karva Chauth for my long and healthy life. I ensure that I am home timely and spend time with her. She's a stabilizing factor in my life. Karva Chauth has been a traditional festival that is made in society for the well being of couples.

Pranitaa Pandit: We have a pre-Karvachauth party with friends a day before. We are going to put mehendi, enjoy, have good food, dance and listen to some good music. On the 17th, of course, I have taken an off. I will spend time with my husband. We will chill and spend lots of time together at home and just go for a drive to wait for the moon. Karvachauth is extremely romantic especially when you and your husband fast together. For me, Karvachauth is actually about a little bit of adjustment, compromise, and sacrifice at the same time.

Pranita further added, "You need to make your marriage life blissful and happily accept each other and be there for each other. I am not somebody who will say that all husbands should keep Karvachauth for there wives but if they do, it's very cute. If you don't want to also, that's fine, get us lots of gifts and pamper us! Festivals are important because sometimes you know those little fights or grudges will go away when you get together. It is extremely important as on that particular day, you make your partner feel very special and you spend a lot of time together."

