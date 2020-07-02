Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan opens up on struggling with depression during the lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown have wreaked havoc on each and every person and business in the country. The lockdown, which continued for over three months, brought the country to a standstill, forcing people to stay indoors, thus creating work and financial problems.

Speaking about the effect the lockdown has had on everyone, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards his close friends and family who helped him through this difficult time.

Sharing the post, Parth wrote, "Yes there were moments of depression and sadness during this lockdown, but that's what gives us the strength to be stronger and push ourselves so that one day when this pandemic is over.. We are Ready!!! To face this world againnnn!!!! #staypostive"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan) onJul 1, 2020 at 7:57am PDT

Commenting on this post, Samthaan's co-star and friend actress Hina Khan wrote, "You are a Rockstaaa. Just focus on good things and your work" while actor Arjun Bijlani said, "I'm losing it sun le. And you'll be rocking, you know what I mean", and countless fans too sent out good wishes and supportive messages to the actor.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series that features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover (who is now no longer associated with the show) and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

