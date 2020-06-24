Pooja Banerjee: Sahil Anand and Parth Samthaan would video call me every day after my accident

Actress Pooja Banerjee had a major accident on the sets of Nach Baliye and hence, had to take a break from her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay for a few days to heal. During this time, Banerjee got a lot of love and support from her co-stars Parth Samthaan and Sahil Anand.

In an interview with ETimes, Pooja Banerjee shared, "Sahil and Parth, these two were in constant touch with me and were worried about me after the Nach Baliye accident. They would always video call me and show whatever was happening on the sets. They would share how much they were missing me. Every day for one month, they would video call me."

The actress further mentioned how she felt that Parth and Sahil were her best friends. She added, "They are my real buddies. We have this amazing bond, and, in fact, we were discussing yesterday and planning to meet. I asked them to meet and Sahil suggested to go on a walk on Carter Road, but that plan did not happen. My husband also keeps wondering about our random conversations!"

The three actors have a lot of fun on the sets of their show apparently. The actress claims that whenever they're together, they tend to go out of control! Speaking about her bond and how Sahil and Parth are in real life, Pooja shared, "Sahil Anand is very funny, but Parth Samthaan is a little serious. So when Parth, Sahil and I are together something happens to us. We just forget that we are actors, celebrities and are in a public place. We start behaving like kids to the next level."

Isn't that adorable? These kinds of friendships are hard to find, especially when it comes to showbiz!

Speaking about playing Nivedita Basu in Kasautii..., Pooja Banerjee once told mid-day, "I was more of a regular t-shirt wearing girl and never realised the other side of mine which was unexplored. So now, I'm exploring the fashionista side of me [through the show]."

Besides focussing on her look, Banerjee often helps out co-stars Erica Fernandez and Shubhavi Choksey (onscreen mother) with their attires. "Yes, we do help out each other as and when required. However, it's mostly only with Erica and Shubhuvi. We tell each other what to wear and what not to. We take each other's suggestions."

Recently, Parth Samthaan took to social media to share a picture of his injured leg. While we don't know how it is that the actor injured his leg, we do know that he's now recovering well!

In the picture he shared on Instagram, he can be seen relaxing on a sofa, while his right leg is bandaged. He wrote, "Almost recovered (sic)".

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a romantic drama TV series, which features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover (who is no longer part of the show) and Aamna Sharif. The show is a reboot of the 2001 hit series Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which featured Shweta Tiwari, Cezzane Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy and Urvashi Dholakia.

