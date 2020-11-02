Katrina Kaif-starrer Phone Bhoot to being shooting by month-end in Goa

Given the current scenario, the world could do with a few laughs. It's good news then that several filmmakers are raring to take their comedies on floors. Only a day after Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor headed to Dalhousie for the shoot of Bhoot Police, director Gurmmeet Singh's horror comedy, Phone Bhoot, is next in line. It is heard that the Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is slated to roll by the month-end.

"While Siddhant has been shooting for Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next in Goa, the remaining cast of Phone Bhoot joined him in the beach state for an elaborate reading session last month. After the initial prep, Katrina headed to the UK to meet her family. Happy with the way the readings panned out, Gurmmeet informed his team that he is ready to roll with the project soon," reveals a source. A chunk of the film, which revolves around three ghostbusters, will be shot in Goa followed by a Mumbai schedule.

When mid-day reached out to Singh, he said, "I am thrilled to start the project. For the moment, I am taking baby steps. Things have been [uncertain] because of the pandemic, but we will get clarity soon."

