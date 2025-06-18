After collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for his track Sapphire, Ed Sheeran has now dropped a major hint of his Bollywood debut with the superstar’s upcoming film, King

Did Ed Sheeran confirm his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's King? Here's what we know

British singer Ed Sheeran, who surprised fans by collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for his track Sapphire, has now dropped a major hint of his Bollywood debut with the superstar’s upcoming film King. Ed posted a behind-the-scenes video from the making of Sapphire in which he spoke about convincing SRK for the cameo. He is also seen recording in Punjabi and speaking about singing in Hindi. As fans wondered if Sapphire would get a Hindi version, Ed clarified that it was for Khan’s upcoming movie.

Ed Sheeran’s Bollywood debut

Ed clarified in the comments section of a fan page and wrote, "The Hindi song was for a Bollywood movie SRK is doing, this is the Punjabi version of Sapphire with Arijit. I’m just doing all languages at this point.”

Earlier reports suggested that King is inspired by the English-language French production, Leon: The Professional (1994). The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Khan will be playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno, and his daughter Suhana Khan will be stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. It will feature Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and also have Abhay Verma of Munjya fame in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed SRK’s Pathaan.

Ed Sheeran’s India visit

Ed has been to India several times. And whenever he comes, he makes sure to spend quality time with his friends from the Indian film and music industry. Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran brought his record-breaking '+--= / x' Tour to Delhi-NCR after riveting performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong.

Ed Sheeran expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me, and hopefully I will come back soon!". He concluded the event with 'Bad Habits', after performing 'You Need Me, I Don't Need You' and 'Shape of You.

Last year, filmmaker Farah Khan threw a party for Ed Sheeran. From the who's who of Bollywood gathered under one roof to welcome Ed.