Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Mohita Sharma to become second crorepati after Nazia Nasim

The most popular show on television, Kaun Banega Crorepati, is all set to get its second millionaire. Over the weekend, the makers revealed the first crorepati Nazia Nasim, who bagged Rs 1 crore by answering tricky questions in the twelfth instalment of the series, hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. Now, the show will welcome the second crorepati Mohita Sharma, an IPS officer.

A promo shared by the makers has already left the audience at the edge of their seats. Giving everyone a glimpse of the IPS officer's winning moment, and from the looks of it, Mohita will go on to play for Rs. 7 crores too.

The video also shows the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Amitabh Bachchan is asking Mohita to play carefully for the 1 crore question, and she replies, how she plays matters to her more rather than the amount. Now, the question is, will she cross the 7 crore question too, or go home like Nazia after being quizzed for a higher amount and a trickier question.

Well, only time will tell!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

On the work front, Big B completed 51 years of acting on November 7. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's debut film Saat Hindustani released on the date in 1969. Celebrating the milestone, a fan-created a rangoli featuring the cine icon and presented it to him on the sets of his game show. Taking the news on social media, it left the entire town filled with awe. Kaun Banega Crorepati also completed two glorious decades this year. The first season aired in 2000 and made Amitabh Bachchan the most popular face on television.

