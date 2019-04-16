Kaun Banega Crorepati is back! Here's when registration of season 11 begins

television

Amitabh Bachchan is back with season 11 of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The new season is expected to air in a few months from now

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic: Instagram/@sonytvofficial

It's the time to rejoice for Kaun Banega Crorepati fans. The makers of the decade-old quiz show have finally revealed the registration date for the new season. The fresh season is expected to air in a few months from now. In the latest promo, host Amitabh Bachchan can be seen encouraging people to participate and never lose hope.

Registrations for season 11 will begin from May 1 at 9 pm. Like every season, this time too, the makers have tried to strike an emotional chord with the audience. In the promo shared by Sony TV, a woman can be seen cribbing about how she never manages to get on the hot seat. She keeps cursing her luck for the same. Finally, Big B makes an entry and tells her not to lose hope and continue trying.

The makers posted the promo on Instagram and captioned it as, "Agar koshish rakhoge jaari, toh KBC Hot Seat par baithne ki iss baar aapki hogi baari! 1 May se shuru ho rahe hain KBC ke registrations. Adhik jaanakaari ke liye bane rahen."

This isn't the first promo the makers are planning to release. With heartening response to the last season, the makers are planning to up the ante.

In a recent interview, the makers had said, "Given the large scale on which the show is mounted, the team always begins the groundwork well in advance. A string of teasers has been planned in the run-up to the show's airing in the second half of the year."

KBC is currently in its 18th year since it first appeared on TV screens way back in the year 2000. KBC is a show that taught India to value the power of knowledge and gave the common man the confidence to dream big. In the last season, the show received the highest ever record-breaking registrations of over 31 million within a span of 15 days.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's words of caution to Shoojit Sircar over black hole tweet

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates