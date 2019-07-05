Kaun Banega Crorepati set reports to Amitabh Bachchan

television

As Kaun Banega Crorepati shoots for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow, Kaun Banega Crorepati team and director Nitesh Tiwari fly down to the city to film special promo.

Amitabh Bachchan and Nitesh Tiwari

Such is the magic of Amitabh Bachchan that if he can't reach the set, the set comes to him. The megastar has been shooting for Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow over the past two weeks. As Bachchan was unable to fly down to Mumbai in the middle of the schedule, the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati headed to the City of Nawabs to shoot the final promo with him. The teaser was helmed by Dangal (2016) director Nitesh Tiwari and will air on July 6, before the 11th season kicks off in August.



A source reveals, "The initial plan was to shoot the promo at Film City. But when the channel and the producers realised that Big B could not take time off from the Lucknow leg, they decided to take the first available flight to the city. The promo was shot on Monday. It is a light-hearted concept that sees Bachchan share the frame with a Lucknow-based contestant and several locals."

While juggling two assignments in a day can be a tough ask, Bachchan straddled his film commitment and the promo shoot with ease. "He shot for the film's sequences in the morning, after which he reported to the show's set."

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to go on air from this date

It has been 18 years since Big B first introduced us to his know-it-all 'Computerji'. As he gears up to sit on the hot seat once again, the veteran has upped his sartorial game. "Though he will be wearing classic striped and checkered suits, the superstar will experiment with his ties. He will be seen sporting the triple knotted looks, which include the Eldredge, trinity and the cape knot." The channel officials chose to not comment on the Lucknow shoot, but a source close to them confirmed the news.

Also read: First look: Amitabh Bachchan looks unrecognisable in Gulabo Sitabo

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates