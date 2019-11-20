Keep setting the bar higher, Mumbai

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Mumbaikars and civic authorities have something to cheer about. Mumbai ranked first among Indian cities with the cleanest tap water in a study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

We want the city to have the top rank on a host of other issues too. These may not have formal tests but they all count in the court of public opinion.

Let Mumbai claw its way back to the top when it comes to driving discipline.

Once the most orderly city in the country in terms of observing traffic rules, today Mumbai would slip many places, if ever a formal ranking is conducted.

Road rage, cutting lanes, not abiding by signals, putting pedestrians in grave danger by rash riding on motorbikes — the list seems endless.

Let us strive to put the city back on the traffic pedestal by changing our ways.

Look within and try to observe every rule to the best of your ability. A collective effort will help us regain the enviable reputation of being No. 1 when it comes to roads.

There are a number of initiatives giving a huge push to limit single-use plastic.

Let us broaden our ambit and bring all under this umbrella. We have to keep our foot on the pedal for the issue of pollution.

Every person is a stakeholder here.

Mumbai may never make it to No. 1 when it comes to the pollution index, but we should never stop trying. It should be the same case in terms of other parameters too.

Cleanliness being a big one, allied with sanitation and hygiene; a safe city especially for women being another. We need to constantly set the bar higher as a city, as a megapolis and as maximum Mumbai.

