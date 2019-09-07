Keep those vehicle keys out of your child's reach

A 17-year-old boy died allegedly due to electrocution after coming in contact with a broken electric cable of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) near Vasai Fort, a report said in this paper. This boy along with a friend had gone for a joyride on a bike. The bike skidded and the duo, rider and pillion fell off the vehicle and on the road. The boy who died allegedly touched a broken electric cable wire lying on the road. He succumbed at the spot, while the other sustained minor injuries.

While there is some back and forth about whether the boy died because of electrocution or because he fell off the bike, the bigger and more pertinent question is, how did the boy who was riding, the dead young man’s friend get the key to this bike? Both these boys were underage and did not have a license. How then, could they have got access to a bike key? The boy, who has sustained minor injuries, claimed he got the key from his father. Whether that is the truth or not it points to the problem.

Underage children, mostly boys are taking keys of vehicles belonging to their parents and zooming around. This is shocking and dangerous. The parents need to keep the keys out of reach of the children. No amount of pleading, cajoling or begging by the child should make the parents hand over the keys of their vehicle. Instead, families should repeatedly stress wisdom in adherence to traffic laws and driving only after one gets a license. This should be absolutely non-negotiable by the family. When the child sees and hears that traffic law discipline is the priority, he will imbibe this himself and will also be able to withstand peer pressure.



Impress upon children that they should not and cannot drive without a licence and keep the keys out of reach.

