Two boys die due electrocution ahead of flag hoisting in school

The incident took place at the government-run school at Kenpur village in Santrampur taluka where the flag hoisting ceremony was organised in the morning to celebrate the Independence Day, police inspector M V Khant said

Mahisagar: In a tragic incident, two students studying in Class 10 were electrocuted when a metal pole they were carrying for flag hoisting came in contact with a live wire at a school in Mahisagar district of Gujarat on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred at the government-run school where the flag hoisting ceremony was organised in the morning to celebrate Independence Day at Kenpur village in Santrampur taluka, police inspector M V Khant stated.

"Since the metal pole, which was supposed to be used to hoist the tricolour, was lying on the terrace of the school, the two teenaged students went upstairs to bring it to the ground. But when they lifted the pole, it accidentally touched a live wire hanging over the terrace," he said.

"The boys collapsed due to the electric shock", he said, adding that the school staff immediately rushed them to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the official said. The deceased were identified as Ganpat Valvai (15) and Dilip Rana (15). According to the news agency ANI, The family members of the two boys held the school staff responsible for the tragedy. "As of now, we lodged a case of accidental death. We will take the statements of family members of the boys and try to find out weather the deaths were due to negligence by the school staff. Further action will be taken accordingly," police inspector M V Khant said.

In another incident of electrocution, a 16-year-old man identified as Nannu lost his life during treatment in hospital after he was electrocuted outside a camp in Sambhu Dayal College in Ghaziabad. According to the sources, he had touched an electric pole in the vicinity and suffered a shock. Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ghaziabad, Shailendra Kumar said, "There was a pole placed outside a camp made for Kanwariyas. The deceased touched the pole and suffered a shock. He was rescued by two other Kanwariyas who then took him to a hospital. However, he died during the treatment."

The Kanwariyas who took the deceased to the hospital, have alleged that doctors there did not attend him properly. Kumar said, "We have told the electricity department to make sure that Kanwariya camps were shockproof but this incident shows their carelessness attitude. The Contractor who placed the electricity poles were also careless about it. We are registering a case against the electricity department, doctors of the hospital and contractor for carelessness. We will provide assistance to the family of the deceased, he added.

With inputs from ANI

