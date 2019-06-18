KGF star Yash's photos with baby YR and wife prove he's a family man!

regional-cinema

Yash, who made his name through KGF is setting the internet in a tizzy with his cute and adorable photos with baby YR. Yash's wife Radhika Pandit keeps sharing them on her social media account

Yash with baby YR and wife Radhika Pandit.

Kannada actor Yash gained pan-India popularity with his film, Kolar Gold Field aka KGF. The film garnered immense appreciation and, soon, he went on to become a household name. The actor, who is married to Radhika Pandit has a sweet baby, who they address as 'YR' on social media. Radhika shared a heart-melting picture of the KGF star with their tiny tot.

The picture is adorable and will definitely make you go 'aww.'

Take a look:

This was the picture, she shared on the occasion of Father's Day and wrote, "I know these tiny hands are wrapped around her first and forever Superhero, the one who will never ever let her down. Happy Father's Day to all the amazing Superheroes out there!! [sic]"

Prior to this, Radhika also shared a picture of herself with the baby.

Isn't she looking adorable in this picture? In a cute orange frock and a tiny bindi on her forehead, the child looks absolutely endearing. Baby YR is gaining immense love on social media, and people can't stop praising this tiny tot.

The following post was shared when the baby completed six months, where she shared a lovely video with the caption: "Our baby YR turns 6 months today.. she is half way to turning one!! Time flies for sure. Here is a tiny glimpse of her on this special day! Of course this video was shot when she was 3months old. She is our blessing, our angel. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP. P.S : thank you Saniya for styling her and Bhuvan n Manish for capturing! [sic]"

Don't they make for a happy family?

