Kiara Advani: Don't want to put Sidharth Malhotra on Tinder at all

Kiara Advani deals with the advent of dating apps in her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. Also starring Aditya Seal, it talks about how a girl who's a hapless romantic, longes for a relationship and wants to drive away her loneliness. Enters Seal and her wishes are answered before a twist in the tale shocks her.

Keeping in mind all these things, she recently interacted with Pinkvilla and when asked about rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra and if she would like to put a bio for him on Tinder, she said, "I don't want to put him on Tinder at all." She also stated that she's a believer of true lover and the old-school romance that seems to be gradually fading away.

She said, "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps, if i find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That ways, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me."

If the lockdown hadn't happened, Kiara Advani was supposed to have Laxmii on May 22, Indoo Ki Jawaani on June 5, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra on July 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan on July 31. Due to the lockdown, all the films had a change in the releases. She also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor.

Recently, when asked about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Advani said, "Life's come a full circle, from being launched in the movies to being the leading actress in a film with Akshay sir. There's always so much to learn from him, from his work ethics to the energy as an actor that he brings to a scene."

"When we worked together on Good Newwz I was a bit intimidated working with sir, I wouldn't speak as much. I would silently listen and observe him on set, the way he would improvise and add so much life to a scene always inspired me. By the time we started working on Laxmii I had opened up, felt more confident and the journey has been amazing," she added.

