Kumar Sanu on his COVID-19 treatment: I was anxious and scared; was missing my family the most

From Amitabh Bachchan to Malaika Arora, several Bollywood celebrities have had been tested positive for coronavirus. A couple of weeks ago, ace singer Kumar Sanu revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the singer is now doing better and is all set to defeat the virus.

The singer has now revealed how he braved the isolation while recuperating from the virus. He also informed that his tryst with the virus was not an easy one, more so, because he was in Mumbai, away from the family currently in the US. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanu said, "The fact that you have contracted Covid-19 isn't an easy thing to deal with. I was anxious and scared too, initially. Since I was alone, the first few days were all the more difficult. I was following instructions given by doctors but somewhere I was worried given how the virus has taken many lives and the kind of damage it has done to others."

Sanu was all set to travel to the US to be with his family when this happened. "My family was constantly in touch with me via calls and video calls. They were also coordinating with the doctors. My wife (Saloni) and daughters (Shannon and Annabelle) did everything possible to cheer me up. And every day they'd tell me to get well soon, so I could travel. Staying near your loved ones in such times is like an emotional anchor. I was missing my family the most. I'll be travelling to the US next week."

"If a pandemic can't teach you, I really don't know what really will. It's my earnest request to everyone to follow all norms as only then can we stop the virus from spreading. We've to stay put till the vaccine is out," he concluded.

The veteran singer had got infected with the deadly virus on October 16. The social media team of the 62-year-old singer took to his official Facebook. to share the news with his fans. A statement shared by Team Kumar Sanu reads: "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you -Team KS". Fans of the singer commented on the Facebook post wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu has been in news recently when he shared a video on his Instagram page distancing himself from the comments made by his son Jaan Kumar Sanuinside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

"I heard that my son Jaan said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about Mumba devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages," he said.

"I haven't stayed with them for 27 years and I don't know what teachings he got, what to speak and what not to speak. I don't know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don't understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all," he added.

On Tuesday's episode, Jaan told housemate Nikki Tamboli to refrain from speaking in Marathi. He also told her that he gets irritated on hearing the language. Jaan Kumar Sanu said, during the episode, "Marathi mei mat baat kar, mere saamne mat baat kar, meko chid hoti hai. Sunaauga teko, mere saamne Marathi mei mat baat kar. Dum hai toh Hindi mei bol warna mat baat kar, chid machti hai meko (don't speak in Marathi in front of me, it irritates me. If you have the guts, speak in Hindi or be quiet).

After the uproar, Jaan issued an apology which was aired by Bigg Boss 14.

