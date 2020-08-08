Kundali Matching is a science that plays a pivotal role in the life of couples

Ever thought about your future and how everything is going to turn out for you? Ever wondered about your life partner and how your married life will be? Ever lost sleep wondering why something feels amiss with your romantic partner no matter how much you try? These are all questions that go through ones head at some point in their life, they feel lost, they feel like they arent progressing, there’s not a lot of help that doctors can give in these situations and that’s where Astrology comes in.

A science that has been practiced since the ancient times in India, Kundali matching has played an important role and continues to do so when it comes to making life decisions and marriage in India. As superstitious as it sounds, Kundali matching is the process or the marriage making chart where the birth charts of the two potential partners are matched.

A birth chart or a Kundalini of an individual consists of everything that a person is made of and when it is time for the union of two souls, the match between the charts plays an important role to lead to a happy life together. A Janam kundali is devised by calculating an individual’s date of birth, name, birth time and birth place.

Through the calculations, the astrologer of Trusted Teller establishes the planetary positions, stars and other celestial bodies that encircles a person’s life. The chart reveals the health, sickness, finance, love, relationship, family, lifestyle, lifespan, obstacles as well as remedies to overcome any issues that an individual might face.

When two people’s kundali is matched, their compatibility, happiness, family, etc is revealed. If there are any hurdles to face, there are rituals and remedies to eliminate them as well. Kundali matching before marriage describes the entire lifestyle between the couples, they are going to lead. People who are in love, tends to loathe, dislike or avoid the concept of kundali matching because they build a fear that it is a barrier between their love if the result turns out to be negative, against their favour.

The role of an Astrologer is to make sure to shower the individual with the best results and remedies that might eliminate all the hurdles and fight against the negative vibes or malefic effects that has the potential to destroy the relationship.

If the relationship could turn out to be fatal, that is also revealed through the predictions.

Kundali matching is a boon in disguise and with the reading of a genuine astrologer, the life after marriage tends to flourish like a dream marriage that one has aspired for.

