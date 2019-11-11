Laal Singh Chaddha: Are these Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's looks from the film?

There has been a lot of buzz about Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir began shooting a fortnight ago, eight months after the film's announcement. There has been a lot of talks about the probable star-cast and their looks. Though Aamir and Kareena have refused to dish out details about the film, recently, photos of the duo from the sets have gone viral.

In the first picture shared by Aamir's fan club, the Thugs of Hindostan star looks unrecognisable with a long beard. He has donned a pink shirt and grey pants. He also flaunts a Kada in his hands. Take a look:

In the next picture, we can see Kareena dressed in a pink kurta, purple dupatta, a white salwar, and flip flops. Kareena has not put on any make-up, her look is simple but elegant. On the other hand, Aamir is seen in a plain black t-shirt, black pants, and blue pants. The picture was clicked in Chandigarh, where the duo is currently shooting. Take a look:

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. It's one of his most ambitious projects and he was keen to seek his mum's blessings. The film, which is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan.

There's been a lot of buzz about Aamir's preparations for his role in the film, about how he's undergoing physical changes to look his part. The Dangal actor will be gaining 20 kg for the role. The shooting will take place in more than 100 locations across India. The superstar is playing the role of a Punjabi.

Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The chemistry between the stars was loved by the audience in their first film 3 Idiots, and now years later they are set to take over the screen with their crackling chemistry once again.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Aamir has apparently, roped in Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to make a special appearance in the film. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020, next year.

