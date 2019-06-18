Lesser known facts about new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

national

The NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post, Om Birla from Rajasthan's Kota constituency, has got the support ten political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for his candidature

Pic courtesy/twitter/Om Birla

Om Birla (56), the NDA nominee for the Lok Sabha Speaker, is a second term BJP MP from Rajasthan and was a legislator for three terms in his state where he was also a Parliamentary Secretary in the Vasundhara Raje government more than 15 years ago. A social worker and an agriculturist, the low-profile leader has been active in politics from his student days and served as state unit president of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha in 1991 and as vice-president at the national level.

Om Birla was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kota where he defeated Ramnarain Meena from Congress by over 2.5 lakh votes. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha also from the same seat. He was born on 23 November 1962 and completed his Masters in Commerce from Government Commerce College, Kota and the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.

He defeated Shanti Dhariwal in 2003, of the Congress by a margin of 10,101 votes, to win his first assembly election from Kota South. Subsequently, Om Birla won the Assembly polls in 2008 and 2013. He was the Parliamentary Secretary (MoS rank) in the Vasundhara Raje government from 2003 to 2008. In the last Lok Sabha, Om Birla was a member of the Standing Committee on Energy in Parliament and member of Committee on Petitions and Consultative Committee for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The 56-year-old NDA nominee has also been in charge of the organisational revamp when the then Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was drawing flak from the public in 2018. J.P Nadda, working president of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), was the president of the BJP youth wing when Birla was the vice-president, and both are believed to have worked closely. He has also initiated several social welfare programs, including launching Paridhan in 2012, an initiative which engages in distributing books and clothes for the poor and opened several blood donation camps. He has stated medicine banks which supply medicines free of cost and initiated free meal programs for the poor.

With inputs from ANI

Top five news stories of the day

The Dutch mystery: Missing Mumbai man spied on, and hit, his wife

Neighbours of Sharmila Shinde, who died under mysterious circumstances in Amsterdam, reveal a dark side to her husband Avdhut, who is wanted by Dutch police; local police in Pune confirm she filed a complaint against him (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Drunken youth bangs car into cab, kills passenger in Goregaon

A 33-year-old Andheri West resident died on Sunday night when a car driven by a 19-year-old drunken boy banged into the cab he was travelling in near Virvani bus stop, Goregaon East, on the Western Express Highway. The impact of the collision was such that the passenger, identified as Shaileshkumar Pyarelal Mishra, got badly injured and started bleeding from his mouth and nose. On being informed, the Vanrai police reached the spot and rushed him to HBT Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari, but he was declared dead even before being admitted. (Read full story)

Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape planned attack on self to strengthen case

The 35-year-old astrologer who accused actor Karan Oberoi of rape, was arrested on Monday by Oshiwara police, for staging an attack on herself. The police had earlier arrested her lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The astrologer was attacked by two bike borne men on May 25 when she was on her morning walk. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Man injured after iron scaffolding falls on him, dies in hospital

Rahul Saraf, who was badly injured when iron scaffolding near the GST office in Parel fell on him last Thursday, died on Sunday night. The family of Saraf, 35, Director of Maxgrow India Pvt Ltd, donated his organs and the last rites were performed on Monday. The Bhoiwada police have now added 304A (death due to negligence) section in the offence after Rahul's death. (Read full story)

After 13 deaths, Bandra's fatal U-bridge to be walled for safety

The U-bridge that connects Bandra East to West has been claiming more than three to four lives every year since 2015. As per the traffic department's statistics — accessed by mid-day — in four years, 14 lives have been lost on the stretch, while another 25 have been critically injured at this deadly turn. This year alone, three people died on the same spot. Fortunately, there were no casualties on the stretch in 2018, but from 2015 to 2017, 11 people were killed on the deadly bridge. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates