Let the games begin

Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart Tour is Nintendo's mobile friendly version of Mario Kart. It features a bunch of fantastic locations, Karts and your favourite Nintendo characters. The game entails getting around a track as fast as possible while sabotaging opponents with bombs. You can also create a room in the game so friends can gather together and just race. It isn't as fancy as the Nintendo Switch version, but in this crisis, it will do.

IOS: apple.co/2UF7XNh

Android: bit.ly/2UEUogO

Scrabble Go

Scrabble Go is the word game you know and love, taken online. You can now play this with friends and family, because for some reason you are OG and not going to settle for Words with Friends. The multiplayer mode also includes a neat chatting function that lets you connect and this new version also has a bunch of interesting modes.

IOS: bit.ly/2UGfImt

Android: bit.ly/2UiIqum

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ScrabbleGO

Catan Universe

Catan is based on the board game, Settlers of Catan. Instead of hunkering down in front a boardgame while ignoring social distancing norms, you can now play Catan on your PC or phone while pretending to work. If you haven't played Catan before, it is a little complicated as far as board games go, and you may benefit from playing the tutorial. However, if you like a challenge, jump right in and learn as you go. It is free to play.

IOS: apple.co/3dx1nkT

Android: bit.ly/3al6bHR

Browser: catanuniverse.com/en/game

PC: bit.ly/3afOHN7

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt doesn't need any introduction; it is one of the most famous mobile racing games. You can play this game with friends by creating a club. Once you are part of the club, you can create races so everyone can take part. Like in all aspects of Asphalt and real life, you need fuel here to play. So, make sure you have enough before playing, unless you don't mind springing some cash.

IOS: gmlft.co/A9WebIOSFP

Android: gmlft.co/A9WebGPFP

PC: gmlft.co/A9WebW10FP

Kahoot!

Host your next quiz night on Kahoot!, an online platform that lets you create and take part in quizzes. You can pretty much quiz or get quizzed on any topic. There is even a quiz on Covid-19. You can play this from a browser or a phone. It isn't as flashy as some of the other games here, but this is educational, so it's as flashy as it can be.

IOS: apple.co/2UALKjI

Android: bit.ly/2UiINVM

GTA Online

It may be time to fire up that copy of GTA V you have lying around. Thought it's an excellent game to play solo, the Online component is even more fun, especially if you have friends around. You can plan and execute a bank heist, race your cars, or just go on a killing spree. It has everything criminal you ever want to do and you can now be virtual delinquents with your best buds. Also, not safe for kids, since NSFW is not relevant anymore.

PC: bit.ly/2JeWQWn

PS4: bit.ly/2WIvNuh

XBO: bit.ly/2JszwEJ

Ragnarok Transcendence

That RPG game that was all the rage at one point just so happens to be a great social game that requires almost no special hardware to play. Many gamers at some point were heavily into this game, myself included, spending hours if not days completing quests. Now that you have so much of it, Ragnarok seems like a complete waste of time in the most useful way possible.

PC: playragnarok.com

Don't Starve Together

Don't Starve Together is the multiplayer standalone version of Don't Starve. A game where you have to survive a strange land filled with strange creatures, trying to figure out food, shelter and crafting items. Fortunately, with this version you can do it with a friend so you aren't alone. It is engaging enough to make you forget the 21-day lockdown.

PC: bit.ly/3dohbpQ

FIFA 2

Football fans should get on to this one, with no football matches happening anytime soon. You might want to make your own pretend championship with friends. No need to

practice social distancing in the game either, you can foul, tackle and do some fancy footwork just like you dream of doing in real life. EA's FIFA is a legit E-Sports

game too, so who knows with enough practice, you might be the next Messi of virtual football.

PC: bit.ly/2WLuzPc

PS4: bit.ly/2UicjuU

XBO: bit.ly/2QIY3sP

Ludo king

Ludo King is a digital version of the Ludo game you know and love. While it is pretty close to the original, beware that the "random" dice throws can be predicted at times. The game is very popular in India and chances are you already have it on your phone. There is no real chat in the app, but you can send a preset list of phrases and emoticons to express how you feel, including frustration.

IOS: apple.co/2vTJzPU

Android: bit.ly/2UiICtA

Windows: bit.ly/2vPHKU5

Facebook: fb.gg/play/ludo-king-instant

Kings of Pool

No one can say no to a good game of pool. This lets you play pool with friends, family and strangers without the risk of getting infected. You can also form a clan with your buddies and take on other clans for practically useless coins. Clans have their own chat window, where you can reminisce about the good old days.

IOS: app.adjust.com/mih09h

Android: app.adjust.com/mih09h

