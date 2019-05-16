Light drizzle turns Delhi weather pleasant, improves air quality

national

Several parts of New Delhi witnessed a drizzle early morning on Thursday making the weather pleasant for Delhiites. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius while the maximum was at 36 degrees Celsius this morning.

The department has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with rain in the national capital. Cloudy skies are likely to persist for the next few days. The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 82 and PM10 at 184, as per data published by SAFAR.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and between 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, IMD unit in Himachal Pradesh has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thundershower at scattered places with the possibility of hailstorm in the low and mid hills of the state during the next three to four hours.

As per predictions by several weather forecasting agencies, monsoon showers are expected to hit Kerala coast in the first week of June and will deliver less rainfall than average in 2019.

