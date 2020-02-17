Lincia Rosario hosts the 11th edition of TiEcon in the presence of stalwarts like Ratan Tata, Narayana Murthy

The powerhouse of talent, Lincia Rosario who is best known as a vivacious emcee, recently hosted the 11th edition of TiEcon which was held on 28th & 29th January in Mumbai.

Lincia hosted the event in the presence of huge and prominent personalities from various sectors who were present to contemplate the future of ideas, entrepreneurship and the leadership needed to embrace, navigate through remarkable breakthroughs & journeys unseen or unexperienced so far.

With her infectious energy and immense talent, Lincia effortlessly connected with the audience who were witnessed in large numbers.

Here's what she has to say on her experience:-

How has your journey been so far as an emcee?

One word that truly represents my journey is "Transformative". The past 6 years had me work with numerous brands, their culture, their diversity and some big names associated with them. Also I travelled extensively and these experiences put together have shaped the entrepreneur, the leader and the artist in me. I have nothing but gratitude for this transformative journey.

You recently hosted the 11th edition of TiEcon which was held in Mumbai. How was it?

I am fortunate to host the TieCon event For the second year in a row and I must say that the magnanimity of this event never fails to amaze me. Tiecon is the breeding ground for budding entrepreneurs, for creativity and ideation. You aré in the midst of supreme talent. For me, it is also very inspirational as i get to witness various success stories of once barely known and now hugely successful brands like Book My show, Kurkure,Anita Dongre, etc. This experience motivates you to think big and out of the box.

How was your experience hosting the event in the presence of Ratan Tata and Narayana Murthy and what did you learn from them?

Being in the presence of legends like Ratan Tata and Sudha Murthy was surreal. I had to pinch myself as I was literally living a dream. I locked eyes with Ratan Tata For maybe a few moments and I had a few fangirl moments with Mr Murthy. They are a reminder that we all have the capacity to leave a legacy for ages to come. I learned that great minds like them showcase genuine warmth and simplicity. They are grounded in spite of the huge success they have tasted. it was heartwarming to watch MR Murthy touch MR Tata's feet. Hallmark of great men.

if not an emcee, what was your alternate career plan?

When I started out, I was very disillusioned as far as my career was concerned. But then I realized that the career of an EMCEE allows me to be myself. I love entertaining people, make them sing, dance, laugh. And that's why I feel blessed to have a dream job. However, as an alternate career plan, I would have probably tried my ropes in teaching or acting.

As an artist, which has been the best moment of your life?

it would be unfair to single out any one specific moment as most important. My career has been peppered with several highlights which have culminated into the brand I now represent. But if I had to name a few I would go with my stint at Zee TV América. Then there's that amazing interview I had with the word maverick Shashi Tharoor. Our interview went viral with over a million views which I barely expexcted. Also I once had Star sports audition me for the kabaddi league and that experience did wonders for my confidence as I met and was mentored by some amazing people like Mr. Anupam Kher. So yes, theres so many moments, but I guess these definitely take the cake.

Who did you look up as an inspiration while growing up?

I had a very tumultous childhood and right into my teenage Years i was pretty much trying to keep my head above water. So there werent any people that I could really look up to in my formative years. But in the last six years or so, I derived inspiration from Many books like Lily Singh "How to be a Bawse" , a book called "The Four agreements" also a book by DR John De Martini "the value factor" really shaped my personal and professional goals.

What is that one myth which people have about the emcees?

The common myth that one has about EMCEEs is that we just wing it. There is nothing from the truth. Being an EMCEe entails loads of research into the Brand, the cultural vibe, the people and a Lot of rehearsal before an event. And you do all of this maintaining a million Watt smile and looking picture perfect. It's just not as glamorous as it seems, its hard work and a lot of creativity.

Who do you credit for your immense success?

I attribute my success to my team, they are a powerhouse of talent. They comprise of my make up team, my stylist, my social media team, my assistant, my mentors in the industry. They all go hand in glove and I couldn't do as much without even one of them. So my success is really lots of teamwork.

