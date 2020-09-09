Lindsey Vonn: I have depression and PK always finds a way to brighten my day

Lindsey Vonn, 35, has expressed her wish to have a lovely family with National Hockey League (NHL) star fiance PK Subban, 31. "We definitely want a family in the future. So we're just trying to get through the moment then we'll figure out the future when it comes," the American skiing great recently told Us Weekly.

Currently, the couple are busy with their wedding planning but Vonn said tying the knot does not top their priority list. Vonn and Subban got engaged last year. They were expected to get married this year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their plans.

Meanwhile, Vonn is eagerly awaiting the end of the global pandemic so that Subban's family from

Canada and her near and dear ones can be present for the nuptials. Earlier, Vonn said she considered herself lucky to have a caring partner like Subban: "I have depression and he always finds a way to brighten my day. No matter what it is, whether it's just making me laugh and smile, or bringing me flowers or doing something stupid which always gets me to laugh anyways."

