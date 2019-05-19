Locals, SP-BSP workers accuse BJP of bribing people to not vote in Uttar Pradesh

national

SP and BSP workers alleged that BJP workers distributed cash to the villagers here and inked their fingers to prevent them from exercising their franchise

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Uttar Pradesh: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village along with SP and BSP workers staged a protest outside Alinagar police station alleging that BJP workers were bribing people asking them to skip voting in exchange. SP and BSP workers alleged that BJP workers distributed cash to the villagers here and inked their fingers to prevent them from exercising their franchise.

Dalit residents of Tarajeevanpur village in UP's Chandauli district claim that indelible ink was forcibly applied allegedly by local BJP workers. Rs 500 was distributed asking voters to refrain from voting. All this happened on Saturday night, hrs before voting in the 7th phase. pic.twitter.com/kh9DeLsIAC — Nagaland Pradesh Congress Seva Dal (@SevadalNL) May 19, 2019

Voting begins for 59 parliamentary constituencies in the 7th phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 across Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, MP, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/azmqo02dYx — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

As soon as this news reached SP and BSP workers, they along with their MLA and MP candidate gathered at the Alinagar police station and raised slogans against the district administration and police. The district administration has assured to investigate the matter and bring the guilty to justice. Kumar Harsh, the SDM of the area asked the protesters to register an FIR so that proper probe against the culprits can be carried out.

Chandauli: Residents of Tara Jivanpur village allege ink was forcefully applied to their fingers & they were given Rs 500 y'day by 3 men of their village. Say, "They were from BJP&asked us if we'll vote for the party. They told us now you can't vote. Don't tell anyone." (18.05) pic.twitter.com/yICJKNPwdt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Chandauli SDM Kr Harsh: Complainants are present at police station. We will take action as per the complaint they file. They are still eligible to cast votes as the elections hadn't begun then, they will have to mention in the FIR that ink was forcefully applied to them. (18.5) pic.twitter.com/PJdjxl5SKj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2019

Breaking: Samajwadi party to move election commission over alleged deletion of names of muslim voters in Mughalsarai, Chandauli. Party alleges the names have been deleted at booth number 334, 335, 336. pic.twitter.com/hPN00VmsBp — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 19, 2019

"Some residents of village Tara Jivanpur are alleging that ink was put on their hands and money was given to them so that they would not be eligible to vote. I can assure that all people who are eligible to vote in the constituency will be able to cast their vote, action will be taken against those who are found guilty," Harsh told reporters.

Sitting MP Mahendra Nath Pandey is BJP's candidate from Chandauli where he is up against SP-BSP mahagath Bandhan candidate Sanjay Chauhan and Congress' Shivkanya Kushwaha. Polling is underway in 59 constituencies spread across 7 states and one union territory in the seventh and the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

