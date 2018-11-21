Lucky Ali to make his performance debut in Ahmedabad

music

Singer Lucky Ali will perform for the first time in Ahmedabad at the India Design Confluence

Lucky Ali

Excited about the performance, the "Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai" hitmaker said in a statement: "I am happy to be a part of it. I am thankful to God and pleased as this is the first time I will be performing in Ahmedabad and I am really looking forward to it."

The son of legendary actor Mehmood recently completed 30 years in the music industry and celebrated the milestone by going on a Safarnama Tour across the country.

Apart from Lucky Ali's performance, the event will also organise lectures and master sessions from creative powerhouses in the design industry and hands-on workshops that focus on knowledge generation and idea development.

The India Design Confluence will be held at the Unitedworld Institute of Design from November 23-25.

