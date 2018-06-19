Lust Stories: Radhika Apte yet again impresses with her performance

Radhika Apte has emerged impressively amongst the various stories and characters garnering praises for her performance in Lust Stories

Radhika Apte in a still from Lust Stories

As usual actress, Radhika Apte has impressed the audience with her engaging performance in the recently released short film, Lust Stories. The web release Lust Stories is a collaboration of four filmmakers and presents four different stories starting with Radhika's story. The filmmakers, who have collaborated for this short film are - Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap.

Radhika Apte has emerged impressively amongst the various stories and characters garnering praises for her performance. Earlier with the trailer, Radhika Apte outshined amongst the ensemble cast with her impressive act. Radhika's character is enamored and encouraged by her more experienced husband, the actress as Kalindi tries, and fails at viewing her infidelity as just a fling.

Radhika has been time and again been applauded by the critics and the audience for her fine performance. She has tried her hand and explored different film genres, and added a feather to her cap each time. The actress has left for London to complete the dubbing of Michael Winterbottom’s upcoming feature The Wedding Guest.

On the work front, Radhika Apte will next be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan, Bazaar with Saif Ali Khan, a Hollywood World War II spy drama, Michael Winterbottom’s upcoming feature The Wedding Guest opposite Dev Patel.

