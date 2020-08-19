'Mad, Mad family': Anupam Kher shares video of mother Dulari, brother Raju cutting cake 'for no reason'
Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother Dulari, brother-actor Raju Kher and other members of his family cutting a cake "for no reason."
Anupam Kher is very vocal and vociferous about the burning issues in the country and even in the Hindi film industry. He keeps sharing his inspirational thoughts and life lessons on his Instagram by making videos where he directly interacts with his fans. His videos featuring his mother, Dulari, are something else altogether. Watching the veteran actor's mum enjoying her favourite things, like dancing, will surely bring a smile to your face.
Recently, Anupam Kher shared a video of his mother and other members of his family cutting a cake "for no reason". In the video, Dulhari can be seen with a chocolate cake in front of her as she continuously tells her actor son that no dessert can be compared with "kheer." She then gives a friendly slap on Anupam Kher's brother Raju's face while the family sings a funny cake cutting song. Later, she tastes the cake and declares that it tasted even better than her favourite sweet dish kheer.
Sharing the video on his Instagram account, the actor wrote, "It is mad mad family. Mom kept insisting that she wants kheer and not chocolate cake even though the cake was brought by me for her and Raju’s family for no reason. She participated in the Cake cutting ceremony reluctantly while my brother was singing that song in the tune of a kirtan. But Dulari went back to kheer topic immediately. Not before she slapped Raju twice for no reason. #KherKherMein #DulariRocks @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher @pranitkher (sic)".
Mom kept insisting that she wants kheer and not chocolate cake even though the cake was brought by me for her and Raju’s family for no reason. She participated in the Cake cutting ceremony reluctantly while my brother was singing that song in the tune of a kirtan. But Dulari went back to kheer topic immediately. Not before she slapped Raju twice for no reason. ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ #KherKherMein #DulariRocks @rajukherofficial @kherreema @vrindakher @pranitkher
A few days ago, Dulari was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital after she tested positive for coronavirus. Anupam's brother-actor Raju Kher, his wife and daughter had also tested positive for COVID-19. Anupam himself was tested negative. Owing to the age and the current situation, Kher had made sure to not reveal all the details to his mother.
This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020
A few days later, she was discharged from the hospital after testing negative.
Previous day Dulari was shifted in the hospital from the Isolation Ward to a regular floor. I was to pick her up at 5pm. She was waiting. Apart from the doctors telling me I knew she was better the moment she called me à¤ªà¤¾à¤Âà¤² (mad) for coming early to pick her up. ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂAlso when she repeated after me #RangaKhush, our family code word for things being ok. It is also our tribute to actor #Joginder. Thank you all once again for your love and prayers. I am superstitious to say #DulariRocks. But she does. She refused to take wheelchair to the waiting car. Please pray for her continuous good health. She sends her love to you all!! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #ThankYou
Anupam Kher has shared quite a few videos featuring his mum during the lockdown, and every video has shown us how close he is to her. The bond between mother-son is super strong and their funny antics will bring a smile to your face!
