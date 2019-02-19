Madhu Chopra reacts to Priyanka Chopra's pregnancy reports: Just bad camera angle

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra rubbishes rumours of actor's pregnancy, attributes bulge seen in pictures to her 'slumped posture'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas set tongues wagging when she attended the recent New York Fashion Week. Dressed in checkered separates from designer Michael Kors' line, Chopra — otherwise envied for her washboard abs — appeared to flaunt a belly bulge. It took only a few pictures from the gala for fans worldwide to start speculating if the actor and husband Nick Jonas were in the family way.

The actor's mother, Madhu Chopra, who is currently promoting their next production, Firebrand, doesn't understand the hullabaloo around the pictures. "It was a bad angle," she asserts, dismissing rumours of pregnancy. While some fans wondered if the bulge was simply a case of an ill-fitted skirt, Madhu says, "The outfit was nice. She looked like that only in some pictures, the rest were fine. Blame it on the camera angle!"

The star mother goes on to add that Priyanka was far from amused when she heard the chatter around her supposed pregnancy. "When I spoke to Priyanka on the phone, she told me that she was tired and hence, had a slumped posture. I told her what people were saying, and she simply said, 'Mamma, give me a break!'"

She is glad when the conversation steers towards Priyanka's real baby — her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures. Directed by veteran filmmaker Aruna Raje, their latest offering is slated to drop on Netflix on February 22. Considering the multi-lingual marks the studio's web debut, Madhu says Priyanka has been thoroughly involved with the project. "Priyanka runs the production house from whichever part of the world she is in."

Initially, they had thought of releasing the film in theatres. "But when we saw the first cut, we thought it needed a bigger audience. It will stream in over 100 countries."

