Madhur Bhandarkar: After SSR's death, people are telling me whatever I had shown in the movie Heroine is true

Madhur Bhandarkar is a Bollywood director known for providing a mirror of the society. His films like Traffic Signal, Fashion, Calendar Girls, Heroine to name a few, grabbed the much-needed attention for its unique storyline and highlight of the dark side of the showbiz.

In an interview with ETimes, Madhur Bhandarkar shared how people on social media are messaging him talking about the relevance of the film Heroine in the world of showbiz. The director, who gave us a glimpse of the world of showbiz through his lens, in the chat revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput's death has led fans to start a wave on social media.

Madhur shared, "For Heroine, you need a star, a persona that would match the character. She had to be that Diva who throws tantrums and is super glamorous. Kareena fits perfectly into it. Even today, she calls it her best movie. After Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, people on social media are telling me whatever I had shown in the movie Heroine is true. I have shown in the film what actors go through, how they fight their own battles, the PR things and all."

The director further added, "When I made the movie, people in the film fraternity got very upset with me. According to them, I had taken a lot of things from real life. But the same people appreciated me and my work when I made it in other fields. But I had to be true to my craft. What I showed in 'Heroine' is 95 per cent true. I am an honest filmmaker and I stand by the kind of work that I have done in my career. I don't belong to any lobby or camp."

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It was a big moment for all SSR fans as they got to watch their favourite star back on screen for the last time. Dil Bechara was newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut, and the film was received well by the audience. It's a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, which was in turn based on the popular John Green novel by the same name.

