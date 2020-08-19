Band of pals! Sushant Singh Rajput's photo partying with Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain goes viral

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been supporting his family and fans to achieve justice. Ever since the actor's demise, a lot of news has surfaced online in regards to various conspiracies connecting his death. From online support to government investigations, everyone is making to sure to provide reach the reality of SSR's sudden demise.

A snapshot of Sushant Singh Rajput kissing ex-flame Ankita Lokhande's beau Vicky Jain has surfaced on the Internet. SSR's fans have been talking about their camaraderie. Rajput, Lokhande and Jain were part of a circle of friends, which also included TV actors Nandish Sandhu, Arjun Bijlani and Adittya Redij, who lived in the same Malad complex.

Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. It was a big moment for all SSR fans as they got to watch their favourite star back on screen for the last time. Dil Bechara is newcomer Sanjana Sanghi's Bollywood debut, and the film was received well by the audience. It's a Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, which was in turn based on the popular John Green novel by the same name.

Speaking about the actor and his relationship with Ankita Lokhande, she confessed how difficult it was to follow the 'depression' narrative shared by people who knew him. In another interview, she had called Sushant a hero and an inspiration, Ankita Lokhande said, "He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure... he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else, I will make my short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don't know what the situation was... but I will keep repeating this. I don't want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration."

