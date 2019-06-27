Madhuri Dixit Nene and Shriram Nene on a college hunt in New York

bollywood

Shriram Nene is conducting the initial recce. He knows better as he lived and studied in the US before relocating to Mumbai in 2011

Madhuri Dixit Nene, hubby Shriram Nene and children, Arin and Rayaan

After holidaying in Italy, Madhuri Dixit Nene, hubby Shriram Nene and children, Arin and Rayaan, have jetted off to New York. The trip to the Big Apple is to check out the colleges for their sons. Nene is conducting the initial recce. He knows better as he lived and studied in the US before relocating to Mumbai in 2011. The doctor feels New York is the best place to study as it's home to the revered Columbia University.

Dr Shriram Nene also took to his Twitter account to share pictures of them at the Universities. Take a look.

Loving NYC. Just finished the recce for Columbia and NYU with the boys. Amazing! pic.twitter.com/UcfYq49PYw — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 25, 2019

He even shared photos from the family holiday in NY and other parts of the US on his Twitter account. Here are some of the pictures:

Just touched down in NYC. Shades of Men in Black... pic.twitter.com/Q74VtbMe4a — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 18, 2019

Happy World Yoga Day!! pic.twitter.com/RdF639GDiH — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 21, 2019

Absolutely loved being in Tennessee for the MATE ROV competition. The air was clean and everything was so green. pic.twitter.com/7FS7DAwe0D — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 22, 2019

Loving NYC! Now the college recce... last week the competition and the week before Italy. Tough job... pic.twitter.com/LYxWs3ykhH — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 24, 2019

Quite a moving monument to peace born from conflict as we rebuild and overcome. pic.twitter.com/KIAbbB2U18 — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 24, 2019

The couple got married in 1999 and share two sons Arin and Raayan. Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with Abodh and rose to stardom with the 1988 film Tezaab. Madhuri Dixit Nene is known for films like Saajan, Beta, Khalnayak, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas and Dedh Ishqiya. She has also been associated with reality TV shows in the past. She also ventured into production with the Netflix film 15 August.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic dance moves; grooves to Kay Sera Sera

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit is currently judging the reality TV show Dance Deewane Season 2 alongside filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and dancer-choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Also read: Madhuri Dixit Nene did her first stage show at the age of 8

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates