Madhuri Dixit-Nene turns singer; to release first single with an English pop album

Madhuri Dixit-Nene, who will be next seen Kalank, is ready to turn singer with an English pop album

Madhuri Dixit-Nene

She lights up the screen every time she is on it. Now, Madhuri Dixit-Nene is ready to spin her magic behind the mic - exploring her artistic streak further, the actor is turning singer with a pop album and plans to release her first single by the year-end.

Revealing that she has already recorded the songs, Dixit tells mid-day, "This is the first time I am exploring singing on a professional level. It has been a while since we were ready with the album. However, due to other commitments, we did not get the time to shoot for the videos. It is important to have a video to go with the song. We will release the first single this year."



Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sridevi

Interestingly, Dixit is not a stranger to the recording studio - she had reportedly lent her voice to the Gulaab Gang song, Rangi Saari Gulaabi, along with mother Snehlata Dixit, in 2014. Far removed from the classical number, Dixit's latest endeavour belongs to the pop genre. "It's an English album with six songs. Although each song has a different flavour, they all belong in the realm of pop music," she says, her face lit up with the excitement that accompanies a new venture.

For now though, her focus is trained on the upcoming release Kalank, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Playing Bahar Begum - a role that was to be originally essayed by Sridevi - was an "emotional" decision, says Dixit. "In our entire career, we have always been pitted against each other. So, we always felt the other's presence in our life. I have immense respect for her. She was missed on the sets."

