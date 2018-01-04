Madras HC warns of ordering CBI probe into pending idol theft cases

The Madras High Court today warned the state government that it would order a CBI probe into pending idol theft cases, if the authorities fail to cooperate and provide proper infrastructure to the court appointed idol wing police

The Madras High Court today warned the state government that it would order a CBI probe into pending idol theft cases, if the authorities fail to cooperate and provide proper infrastructure to the court appointed idol wing police.

Justice R Mahadevan made the oral observation while censuring officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR & CE) for not complying with the court directions to provide necessary infrastructure to the idol wing headed by Inspector General of Police A G Ponn Manickavel.

The judge further said he would summon the state chief secretary and the commissioner of the HR & CE if the orders are not complied within two weeks. The judge made the oral observation in two separate pleas moved by R Venkataraman and advocate Elephant G Rajendran seeking transfer of investigation of all pending cases of idol thefts to the file of CB-CID.

The court then posted the pleas to January 24 for further hearing. It had earlier ordered transfer of all pending idol theft cases to a court in Kumbakonam for speedy disposal. The high court had also overruled the transfer of Manickavel out of the idol wing police and directed the officer to head it again.

