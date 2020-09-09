Maharashtra: 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits Nashik

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 93 kms west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 4:17 am on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 09-09-2020, 04:17:31 IST, Lat: 20.05 & Long: 72.90, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 93km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India for more information https://t.co/CBkPJIor6J pic.twitter.com/FLZ7vz6Ehc — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2020

This is the 7th light-intensity earthquake in the last five days.

On Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred 103 km west of Nashik at 9:50 am. Later, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richer Scale occurred at 10:15 am on the same day.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 km north of Mumbai at 8 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 91 km North of Mumbai at 10:33 am. The same day at 11:41 pm, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale were felt at 98 km west of Nashik.

