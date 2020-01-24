Maharashtra bandh turns violent, protestors damage BEST in Chembur, injure driver

A 53-year-old bus driver was injured after violent protests erupted near Chembur on Friday and a BEST bus was attacked, following the Bharat Bandh call given by Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). The party is protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade, said, "The bus on route number 362 near Swastik Park, Chembur, was stopped by the protestors around 9:15am. They pelted stones and smashed its windows. The bus driver Vilas Babasaheb Dabhade, 53, was seriously injured and he was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DCP (Zone 7), said the situation is peaceful and normal in various strongholds of Vanchit.

A number of autorickshaws were also off the road in the eastern suburbs, though the effect was minimal. A note issued by the VBA on Thursday stated that 53 organisations in Maharashtra supported their bandh call, including students’ federations.

