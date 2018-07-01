Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launches mega drive to plant saplings

Fadnavis kicked off the campaign by planting a sapling at Kalyan in Thane district

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday launched a statewide campaign aimed at planting 16 crore saplings this year. Fadnavis kicked off the campaign by planting a sapling at Kalyan in Thane district.

"I am happy that by geotagging every plant we are also taking responsibility of survival of each sapling planted. Today is the day to create history and it is the need of the hour to take our forest cover to 33% to fight ill effects of global warming," he said.

Fadnavis tweeted, "Another day to serve our Mother Nature! After the successful plantation of 2 crores in 2016 and around 5 crore in 2017, this year we are aiming to plant 16 crore saplings! I know the challenge is big but our strengths are bigger! Let us come together and contribute!"

Meanwhile, Isha Foundation head Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday presented a plan for linking rivers in Maharashtra to the chief minister at a function in the district.

