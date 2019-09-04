Maharashtra government looking to open resort, other facilities in Kashmir, Ladakh

Jayakumar Rawal, Minister of Tourism in the Maharashtra Cabinet stated that the state government is planning to open facilities in Ladakh and Srinagar for tourists. He also added that this decision was taken a meeting held on August 28 by the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC). "After the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Maharashtra government had a plan to invest in Kashmir and Ladakh, and in the MTDC meeting held on August 28, the board decided to reserve one crore each for a resort in Srinagar and a mountaineering institute in Ladakh," Minister of Tourism in the Maharashtra Cabinet told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, he further added that the Maharashtra government is planning to approach the Jammu and Kashmir administration first for the land needed to open the resort. "First we have decided to approach the administration for government land for the two projects but we can also seek private land to open the facilities there. In the next 15-20 days we will send a team and hire consultants for carrying out the survey in the region," Jayakumar Rawal added.

The tourism minister added that thousands of tourists and devotees from the state visit Jammu and Kashmir for travel and religious purposes and therefore the projects would prove to be profitable in the long run. Earlier on Tuesday, newly appointed Karnataka tourism and culture minister, CT Ravi, too had hinted towards "making an entry into Jammu and Kashmir tourism". "While we are focused on improving the tourism industry in Karnataka, we are also contemplating making an entry into Jammu and Kashmir tourism sector. Karnataka's art, architecture, culture and traditions can be showcased in India's crown, resulting in a win-win situation for both states," CT Ravi took to Twitter and posted.

With inputs from ANI

