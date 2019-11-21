MahaRERA: It is mandatory for developers to get registered with approved SRO

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has stated through its circular that the developers have to get registered with its approved Self Regulatory Organizations (SRO) before applying for the MahaRERA registration for their home projects.

The decision will be enforced from December 1, this year.

Being the SRO, CREDAI-Maharashtra has urged more and more builders to register with it stating that the entire registration process has been made online and easy for the developers.

As per the MahaRera decision, while registering a new or updating existing project, it is mandatory for the builder to register with recognized SRO bodies like CREDAI-Maharashtra or two other bodies mentioned on the MahaRERA website.

Speaking on the development, Suhas Merchant, President, CREDAI- Pune Metro stated, “CREDAI-Pune Metro is providing a special easy option called 'RERA Project Membership' to those developers who are working in PMC, PCMC, PMRDA and surrounding area and are not registered with the confederation. In this category, the developers who are not permanent members will get an option to get registered for only a particular project, they would be undertaking. These developers will also be provided by CREDAI-Pune Metro with information and guidance on the RERA Laws, filling up registration form and help with communication between MahaRera Authority and developer,” said Merchant.

